NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch on pole at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch posted a 19.673-second/96.254 mph lap in the third of three laps of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Saturday to claim the pole for Sunday’s First Data 500, the first race of the third round, or round of eight, of the 2018 playoffs.

“It feels pretty good,” Busch said. “My guys, they obviously come here, and I wouldn’t say you do anything different coming here, knowing that you’re one of the top-eight, but there’s a lot on the line here, Texas, and Phoenix and what that means being able to win one of these next three. To be able to come to Martinsville, I enjoy coming to this place more so now at this stage of my career than earlier in my career. It’s due to a great team and all these guys and our fast M&M’s Toyota Camry. Nice to have a pole run here today. We don’t qualify that well here all the time, so it feels pretty good today.”

Busch’s latest pole is his fourth of the season

Clint Bowyer, who won at Martinsville earlier this season, claimed the other front-row spot on the starting grid by qualifying second.

Denny Hamlin, one of Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, qualified third.

“This is probably one of the best days we’ve had all year in practice,” Hamlin said. “We were not very fast in the short run, so that was a very pleasant surprise for us that we qualified as well as we did. As built for the long run as our car is, I’m pretty optimistic.”

Most of the 12 drivers advancing to the final round of qualifying were behind the wheel of Fords or Toyotas. Kyle Larson and William Byron were the only two Chevrolet drivers to advance to round three of qualifying session, taking 10th and 12th, respectively.

“We made it to the final round, so that is good,” Larson said. ”I just had a little wheel hop in that last round; otherwise, we could have gone a little bit faster. This starting spot helps with pit selection. We were just so-so in practice, but that is what we typically are in practice. It’s a long race. I just have to make sure I stay calm, and we will be okay. Hopefully, I can maintain good track position throughout the day, and we can have a solid day.”

Six of the eight remaining playoff drivers survived to round three of Saturday’s qualifying session. Aside from Busch and Bowyer in the final round were Aric Almirola, Martin Truex Jr., and Kurt Busch, qualifying fifth through seventh, and Joey Logano qualified 11th.

Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott were the two playoff drivers who failed to advance to the final round. Both saw their qualifying efforts end with the conclusion of round two. Elliott qualified just outside the top-12 in 13 13th, and Harvick wound up 21st.

While Kyle Busch’s Toyota took the pole, Ford were tops in the first two rounds Saturday. Ryan Blaney’s 19.660-second/96.317 mph lap in the opening round was the fastest lap, overall, of the three-round session. Ryan Blaney turned in the fastest lap of round two at 19.692 seconds/96.161 mph.

Blaney wound up fourth on the starting grid.

Ford was especially dominant in round one, taking the top-five spots on the speed chart.

Below, is the compete starting grid for the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway: