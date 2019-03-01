NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch re-signs with Joe Gibbs Racing

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 13: Kyle Busch speaks to the media during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Thursday that it had signed driver Kyle Busch and sponsor Mars Inc. to multi-year contract extensions. Details of the extensions including the lengths of the contracts were not disclosed.

“I’m proud and honored to continue to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing and Mars,” Busch said. “Racing for more than a decade with such an iconic team and sponsor has been incredible, and knowing that we can continue this winning relationship is very special.”

Busch has been the driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota since 2008, moving to JGR from Hendrick Motorsports. Forty-seven of the 51-career wins in NASCAR’s top series have come with Joe Gibbs Racing, including eight wins last season, tying Kevin Harvick with most wins for the season. Busch won the 2015 Cup Series championship, despite missing the first 11 races of the season after suffering injuries in a crash during that year’s season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. He has been among the four drivers vying for the Cup Series championship in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway the last four years.

“Since the start of our partnership together in 2008, our relationship has been strong,” car owner Joe Gibbs said. “As a team owner, the hope is to find partners and drivers that help us grow as an organization, and Kyle Busch and Mars, Incorporated have done exactly that. We have one of the longest partnerships in all of sports, and that really speaks to the strength of the understanding and respect we have for one another.”

Busch also races part-time in the Xfinity Series for JGR and part-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series for his own Kyle Busch Motorsports team. He is the all-time winningest driver in both of those series with 92 wins in the Xfinity Series and 52 wins in the Truck Series.

