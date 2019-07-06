NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch receives ESPY nomination

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 02: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Hazelnut Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway on June 02, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch among the list of drivers nominated for the 2019 “Best Driver” ESPY Award. Other nominees include Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, Steve Torrence of the NHRA and IndyCar driver Scott Dixon.

The 2019 ESPY, Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly, Awards will be hosted by ESPN on sister network ABC at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Fan voting for the awards continues online here.

Busch has won the “Best Driver” ESPY before, following up his 2015 NASCAR Cup Series championship with the 2016 “Best Driver” award. He also received nominations for the award 2008 and 2010. In 2008, he also was nominated for the “Best Breakthrough Athlete” ESPY.

His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. won the “Best Driver” ESPY last year while driving for Furniture Row Racing, also as the reigning Cup Series champion.

Other NASCAR drivers who have won the award include Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Tony Stewart, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Dale Jarrett and Bobby Labonte. Gordon, Johnson and Stewart have won the award multiple times — Gordon and Johnson four times and Stewart three.

Busch won eight races during the 36-race 2018 season, tying him with Kevin Harvick for most race wins for the season. He was among the Championship Four vying for the 2018 Cup Series championship in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway last season. He wound up fourth in the championship while Joey Logano claimed the 2018 title.

Through the first 17 races of 2019, Busch has four wins, tying him with Truex for most wins to this point in the season. He also has 10 top-fives and has finished in the top-10 in all but two races.

