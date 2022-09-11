NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch, reportedly, to RCR next year

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – SEPTEMBER 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, prepares to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch will, reportedly, leave Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season to drive for Richard Childress Racing in 2023, according to an article citing multiple unnamed sources by Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. An announcement is expected Tuesday.

Current RCR Racing driver Tyler Reddick already has announced that he will drive for 23XI Racing in 2024 but has signed a contract extension to remain with RCR in 2023. It is unknown whether a deal was struck for Reddick to leave Childress at the end of 2022 to head to 23XI a year early to put Busch in the No. 8 Reddick currently occupies in 2023 or RCR will add a third car to its stable for Busch.

It may be worth noting that feelings at Childress have been publicly negative since Reddick announced his plans to leave after next season.

“The biggest surprise was when he came to us less than one hour before the announcement,” Team owner Richard Childress told FOX Sports. “I don’t think it showed any respect for his race team or everyone who got him where he is Less than one hour before the announcement? A lot of stuff swirls around an 18-month announcement.

“The biggest thing is you should come to me respectfully and say, ‘Hey, I’ve signed, I want to do something, how do you think we should make a joint announcement?’ None of that happened. I’m not upset he’s going wherever he’s going. But the way it was handled was very unprofessional.”

Reddick more recently told SiriusXM NAACAR Radio’s Claire B. Lang that he plans to remain at RCR as long as possible.

Reddick has two wins this season, both coming after the announcement of his extension with RCR but the second after announcement of his plans with 23XI for 2024.

It also is unknown whether 23XI will be in need of driver next year with Kurt Busch’s future behind the wheel uncertain. Busch was expected to drive 23XI Racing’s No. 45 Toyota in 2023, but he has been sidelined because of concussion-like symptoms since July.

Busch has driven the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota since 2008, claiming 56 of his 60-career with that team. He is the only multi-time champion among active Cup Series drivers with titles won in 2015 and 2019. JGR has expressed a desire to retain Busch beyond 2022, but the team has had difficulty finding sponsorship to keep him. Busch’s longtime sponsor M&Ms Mars will leave the team at the end of 2022.

