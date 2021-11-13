NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch required to attend sensitivity training

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 15: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Mix Toyota, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season is over, but Kyle Busch has homework ahead of 2022 — attending sensitivity training — because of a remark he made during a television interview following the penultimate race of 2021 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Oct. 31.



While talking about an on-track incident that also involved Brad Keselowski, Busch used the R-word that is considered a derogatory term for individual with developmental disabilities. NASCAR considers use of the word a violation of its conduct guidelines.



NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan was required to attend sensitivity training ahead of the 2021 season for public use of the same word in January.



Busch has since apologized, via social media, for his use of the word.



“ In one of my post-race interviews I used a word I should never use and I want to apologize for it,” Busch (@KyleBusch) tweeted.



