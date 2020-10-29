NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch scores first win of 2020

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – OCTOBER 28: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Skittles Zombie Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on October 28, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch claimed his first win of the 2020 season in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the 34th race of the 36-race season, at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth. The win of the race that started Sunday but didn’t conclude until Wednesday came two races after Busch was eliminated from the playoffs.

“We finally got it,” Busch said. “I was so nervous. I was nervous the whole last run. I’ve been in this position so many times. The last three laps, though, that’s like winning the championship — that’s how nervous I was. I can’t believe it, but just so proud to be here. My team guys, awesome pit stops, they were phenomenal. I appreciate M&Ms, Interstate Batteries, Rowdy Energy Drink. We’re ready to fight next year; we’ll be back.”

Busch, after leading a race-high 90 laps, led a Joe Gibbs Racing one-two finish and a one-two-three for Toyota. Martin Truex finished second after starting the race in the back because of an issue with the spoiler on his car.

“I think, coming here, we had a lot of confidence, and obviously, we had a good car,” Truex said. “This time of the year, playoffs, to finish second is great, but it’s not enough. I don’t know. Excited about Martinsville. I know we can win there, and obviously, we’ve shown that in the past. It’s a new race and a new week. We have to figure out how to be better than we’ve been there and feel like everybody will get better. Looking forward to it; excited for the opportunity to get to do this. Hopefully, we’ll put ourselves in another championship race. Great job by our team. I can’t say enough. We just lack a tiny bit of speed off the 18 (Busch).”

Rookie Christopher Bell, driving for the Leavine Family Racing team that has a technical alliance with JGR, finished a career-best third.

Busch first took the lead on lap 199 of the 334-lap race when Truex stayed out too long during a green-flag cycle of pit stops and ran out of fuel. After pitting for fuel, busch cycled back to the lead on lap 207, in time to take the stage-two win on lap 210.

Busch led most of the remainder of the race. he stayed out during the caution at the end of the second stage, the eighth and final caution of the race. After another green-flag stops, Busch cycled to the lead, again, with 54 laps to go, with Clint Bowyer in second.

Bowyer got by Busch for the lead a few laps later, but Bowyer didn’t have enough fuel to go the remaining distance. Bowyer made an additional stop with 23 laps to go, handing the lead back over to Busch.

Busch ran out of fuel on his post-race celebratory burnout.

“I came in here to do a celebration, and it was out,” Busch said. “It’s running on the pump, but it’s running low. I don’t know if there’s anything left in the lines for me to get back to victory lane, so if the tower is listening, send a tow truck in case I can’t go.”

Bowyer led 89 laps and was the leader when the race resumed Wednesday. The race started, as scheduled, Sunday but was red-flagged after the completion of 52 laps because of a persistent mist and fog. Continued misting rain also prohibited resumption of the race Monday and Tuesday.

Kevin Harvick started on the pole and led the first 28 laps of the race, but slid up the track and into the wall, necessitating an unscheduled pit stop for repairs. The mist had already begun by then, and Harvick blamed wet track conditions for his incident.

“It just went straight. Unfortunately, we were the first one to the damp PJ1 (traction compound),” Harvick said. “That’s the downside to it. Once it’s wet, it’s like ice. I couldn’t get out of the gas and couldn’t do anything but go straight. It had okay speed still, so work on it and figure it out”

Harvick fell off the lead lap after his unscheduled stop and was 36th when the race restarted Wednesday. he got back on the lead lap during a lap-60 caution, but with eight laps remaining, Busch put him back a lap down. Harvick wound up finishing 16th.

Denny Hamlin also nearly wrecked in the same area as Harvick. Hamlin was, then, involved in the multi-car incident that caused the caution during which Harvick got back on the lead lap. Hamlin still managed a ninth-place finish.

Alex Bowman inherited the lead after Harvick’s problem and was still up front when the yellow flag waved, for the third time, for the weather conditions on lap 43. He was shuffled outside the top-five, though, after taking four tires when pit strategies varied before the race was, ultimately, red-flagged.

Bowyer was first off pit road, with Jimmie Johnson and Erik Jones also in the top-three for Wednesday’s resumption of the race. Truex was inside the top-five, using pit strategy, during Sunday’s three cautions.

Bowyer continued to lead when the race resumed Wednesday and was still up front at the end of the first 105-lap stage.

Bowman and, then, Ryan Blaney each led laps early in the second stage by getting out of the pits first with fuel only stops. Truex took the lead from Blaney on lap 156.

Blaney and Bowman rounded out the top-five. Finishing sixth through 10th were Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Matt DiBenedetto, Hamlin and Joey Logano.

