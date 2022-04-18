NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch steals win on Bristol dirt

By AMANDA VINCENT



After Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe spun racing for the lead on the final lap, Kyle Busch went from third to first to win the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sunday night. The win was the first of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season for the eight-time winner on Bristol’s traditional concrete surface but the 60th of his career.



“Yeah, we backed into that one didn’t we? Sure feels good just to get a win,” Busch said. “It’s been a little bit of a long time here, but overall, just a great day. Really appreciate – just proud of the guys. They work hard. We all work hard. We all work way too hard. There’s not a lot of rewards in the sport except winning. You could come home with a second-place day and not get everything that you wanted from the day and from what you put into it. It’s always good when you win. I appreciate M&Ms and this Crunchy Cookie Camry TRD. It was awesome to keep pace with those two. I don’t know why our car would not refire after the rain both times. I was leading on the first big rain delay coming back and I fell to eighth, and I was able to drive back through on the long run and get back into position. Then on that one, again, same thing and I fell off and couldn’t hang. It got me about 20 laps to get going, but overall, just great to get back in victory lane. Thank you to Rowdy Energy, Toyota, Interstate Batteries, Sport Clips, DeWalt, Breathe Right Nasal Strips, everybody that gets us here.”

Despite the spin, Reddick still managed a runner-up showing. Briscoe wound up 22nd, and after the race, approached Reddick to apologize for the last-lap incident.



“I’m proud of this Richard Childress Racing team for everything they have done to put me in the position to win this year,” Reddick said. “I wish we could have got the 3CHI Chevrolet in Victory Lane tonight, but we were able to finish second. The No. 14 car (Briscoe) was able to run me back down there, and it didn’t work out for either of us. When you’re racing on dirt, you’re going to go for the move on the final corner. It’s everything that you hope for as a driver in his situation, to be able to battle for the lead on the final corner. I shouldn’t have let him get that close. He ran me back down. It made it really exciting for the fans. I’m disappointed that we couldn’t win, but proud of this team for all of their hard work, and it was great to be able to run up front all race and lead the most laps of my Cup Series career.”

After the first of two red flags for rain at the end of the first stage with 100 laps remaining, Reddick took the lead on the restart and led a race-high 99 laps.



Briscoe led the first 48 laps after starting the race fourth and taking the lead on the opening lap. But he lost the position to Kyle Larson on lap 49 before bringing out a caution for a flat tire a lap later.



Larson won the first 75-lap stage. Briscoe got back to the front to win stage two at lap 150.



Daniel Suarez led early in the second stage after being one of three drivers to stay out between the stages. Briscoe also stayed out to regain some of the track positions lost.



Suarez led 64 laps before Briscoe retook the lead on a lap-140 restart. Briscoe, then, gave up the lead to pit after the stage.



The second red flag for rain came while the race was already under yellow for a lap-212 incident that began with a blown engine for Austin Dillon and Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola and William Byron were collected by Dillon’s slowed car.



Ross Chastain also suffered engine woes after running second for a significant number of laps in stage two.



Joey Logano finished third, and Larson and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-five. Alex Bowman finished sixth, Christopher Bell seventh, Chase Elliott eighth, Michael McDowell ninth, and Ty Dillon was 10th.



Below, are the results of the Food City Dirt Race: