NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch still not a fan of 2019 aero package

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 31: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers take to the track during testing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on January 31, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch has been a critic of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series aerodynamic rules package since NASCAR announced it late last year. After participating in a two-day test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, he still isn’t a fan.

“We’ve taken the skill away from the driver in this package,” Kyle Busch said during a media availability during the test session. “Anybody could go out there and run around wide open. You could probably do it.”

The new aero package includes air ducts and a tapered spacer that will reduce horsepower to 550 and variations of it will be used in races on mile-and-a-half tracks. NASCAR’s aim is to improve the racing product by bunching cars up, resulting in drafting.

NASCAR officials including Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell and Vice President of Innovation and Racing Development John Probst attended the test, and according to Probst, were happy with what they saw.

“This is a journey,” NASCAR Vice President of Innovation and Racing Development John Probst told NASCAR.com. “We started a few years ago trying to bring more entertaining and competitive racing to our sport. This was the first time we got to see 14 cars go out there and run 25 laps. So far, so good.”

Fourteen Cup Series teams, each with one driver and car, participated in the test that included multiple drafting sessions. With three manufacturer representatives, or “wheel force” cars on hand, up to 17 cars were on-track at a time.

According to Darrell Wallace Jr., handling was sketchy in the pack.

“When we got in the pack, it was a little bit of a handful, and we’ve still got to work on passing a little bit,” Wallace said.

Busch, though, predicted little passing, especially up front.

The new package will make its debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Feb. 24, the second race of the season. The Cup Series will run its first of two races at LVMS on March 3.

