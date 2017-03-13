NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch tangles with Joey Logano’s team on pit road in Las Vegas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Logano and Kyle Busch both were racing inside the top-five in the closing laps of the Kobalt Tools 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. When the checkered flag, Logano was still in the top-five in fourth, but Busch slid to a 22nd-place finish after the two drivers made contact on the final lap that sent Busch spinning toward pit road.

“I got dumped,” Busch said. “(Logano) flat out drove straight into the corner and wrecked me.”

Busch also said that was the way Logano races, but according to Logano, he and Busch, previously, have raced each other fine.

“Kyle and I usually race really well together,” Logano said. “We usually never have any issues.”

Logano, though, said the contact wasn’t intentional. But he did imply that Busch started it.

“We were just racing hard there at the end,” Logano said. “I was underneath him on the backstretch, and he tried to crash me into the corner getting underneath Brad (Keselowski) there, and at that point, I was just trying to get through the corner. I was sideways all the way through and got into him. Nothing intentional. I understand his frustration; he crashed. The same thing could have happened into (turn) three, what he did to me.”

After drivers got out of their cars on pit road, Busch approached Logano and threw a punch, but Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske crew moved its driver out of the way and, instead, they took on Busch. Busch was forced to the ground, and when the smoke cleared, Busch had a bloody cut on his forehead.

“There wasn’t much talking; there was a lot of racing,” Logano said of the action on pit road. “I don’t know.”

When Busch got to Logano, Busch threw a punch, but according to Logano, it didn’t connect.

“None to me,” Logano said.

After the incident, NBC Sports reported that it had confirmed that nobody involved was instructed to meet with NASCAR officials after the race. If penalties are assessed, they’ll probably be announced Tuesday or Wednesday of the coming week.

