NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch to back at Richmond

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JULY 18: Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 Twix Cookies & Creme Toyota, walks on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on July 18, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series failed pre-race inspection twice at Saturday at Richmond (Va.) Raceway before the Federated Auto Parts 400. As a result, Busch will have to drop to the back for the start of Saturday night’s race. Busch was slated to start the race in the sixth position.

The other top-15 playoff drivers will start in the first eight rows of the starting grid.

Busch also will be without crew chief Adam Stevens in attendance at Richmond. Stevens was one of two crew chief suspended for Saturday’s race as a result of two improperly secured lug nuts at the end of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sept. 6. Team engineer Jacob Canter will be fill-in crew chief. Canter was Busch’s crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, also at Richmond, on Friday.

According to Busch, Stevens still will be calling the shots remotely for Saturday’s race.

Busch is still winless in 2020 after 27 races. He is 10th in the standings, two points behind ninth-place Willaim Byron and three points above 11th place driver, Kurt Busch.

