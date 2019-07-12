NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch wins ESPY

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 02: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Hazelnut Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway on June 02, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch won the ESPY Award in the “Best Driver” category Wednesday night. His win was announced during a ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles that was televised on ABC. Other nominees in the “Best Driver” category of the fan-voted awards included Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton, NHRA’s Steve Torrence and IndyCar’s Scott Dixon.

The 2019 award is Busch’s second “Best Driver” ESPY, the other coming in 2016, following his Cup Series championship season of 2015. He becomes the fourth NASCAR driver to win the award multiple times. Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson have four “Best Driver” ESPYs apiece, and Stewart has three. Busch also was nominated for the “Best Breakthrough Athlete” ESPY in 2008.

Busch’s latest ESPY is based on his 2018 season that included eight wins, tying him with Kevin Harvick for most by a single driver that season. He made the Championship Four in last year’s season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway but wound up fourth in the championship as Joey Logano claimed the series title.

NASCAR drivers have won the “Best Driver” ESPY four of the last five years. In addition to Busch’s two awards in the category, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. won the award in 2018 and Kevin Harvick in 2015. Both Truex and Harvick’s awards followed Cup Series championship seasons.

Busch has four wins in 2019 at the halfway point of the 36-race season, tying him with Truex for the most by any driver, so far, this year. He is second in the standings, trailing Logano.

