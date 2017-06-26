NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch’s car has lug-nut issue after Sonoma

By AMANDA VINCENT

There was a lig-nut issue with the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Kyle Busch after Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. Two lug nuts of the required 20 were either missing or not properly secured.

Such a penalty usually results in a one-race suspension and $20,000 fine for the crew chief. Busch’s regular crew chief, Adam Stevens, already is serving a four-race suspension, because a wheel came off the No. 18 during the race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway earlier this month.

Ben Beshore is the fill-in crew chief in Stevens’ absense, so he’d be the crew chief suspended if Sunday’s issue results in a suspension.

Busch finished fifth at Sonoma.