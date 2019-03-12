NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch’s car has lug nut issue at ISM Raceway

AVONDALE, AZ – MARCH 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Skittles Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway on March 10, 2019 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The race-winning No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Kyle Busch had a lug nut loose or missing after Sunday’s Ticket Guardian 500 at ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway, so crew chief Adam Stevens was fined $10,000.

Two NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chiefs also were fined after the ISM Raceway NASCAR weekend, which also included the iK9 Service Dog 200 on Saturday, because of loose or missing lug nuts on their cars after the Xfinity Series race. Taylor Moyer, crew chief on the No. 8 JR Motorsports team of Ryan Truex, and Timothy Goulet, crew chief on the No. 74 team of owner/driver Mike Harmon, were each fined $5,000.

Truex finished second in Saturday’s race, while Harmon finished 25th.

