NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch’s crew chief fined after Talladega race

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – APRIL 25: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Interstate Batteries Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 25, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ben Beshore, crew chief for Kyle Busch on the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team in the NASCAR Cup Series, has been fined $10,000 for one improperly secured lug nut at the end of the Geico 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 25.

Busch finished 8th in the race that was won by Brad Keselowski.

Both the Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series raced at Talladega last weekend, but Beshore’s fine was the only penalty listed on the sanctioning body’s weekly penalty report for the Talladega race weekend.

