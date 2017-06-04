NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch’s team may face suspensions after Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team of Kyle Busch in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series may be facing four-race suspensions for crew chief Adam Stevens and the rear tire changer and carrier in the days following Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Busch pulled out of his pit stop during caution on lap 19 before any of the lug nuts were tightened on his left-rear wheel. As a result, the wheel came off the car as cars still made laps under the yellow.

According to section 12.5.2.6.3.c of the NASCAR rule book, the crew chief and tire changer and carrier of the wheel that comes off the car may be suspended for four races.

The No. 29 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford team of Chase Briscoe in the NASCAR Camping World truck Series may be facing the same fate, as that truck lost a wheel a lap after a pit stop in Friday’s evening’s race, also at Dover.

