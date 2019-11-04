NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson accuses Darrell Wallace Jr. of spinning intentionally

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – JULY 20: NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard “The King” Petty (L) stands with Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, in the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 20, 2019 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

For the second-consecutive Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, a driver has been accused of spinning intentionally to bring out a caution. Playoff driver Kyle Larson has accused Darrell Wallace Jr. of an intentional spin in Sunday’s AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Wallace, who had a flat tire, spun on lap 242, resulting in a caution in the middle of a cycle of green-flag pit stops. Larson was inside the top-five before making a green-flag pit stop prior to the caution. After the caution, with pit stops complete, some pitting under green and others during the caution, Larson was outside the top-10 and remained outside the top-10 for the remainder of the 334-lap race. He finished 12th.

“Well that was very obvious,” Larson said. “The 43 (Wallace) was spinning on purpose. I mean, he turned right and then left to spin out. So when it’s blatant, that obvious, I think it’s pretty easy for them to notice it and make a call on it.”

NASCAR officials didn’t punish Wallace spin, declining to attempt to determine intent, even though, according to Larson, intent was so obvious that “Helen Keller could’ve seen that.”

Wallace finished 24th, three laps down.

After Texas, Larson was seventh in points among the eight drivers remaining in the playoffs. Four drivers will be eliminated after the Nov. 10th race at ISM (formerly-Phoenix International) Raceway.

After the First Data 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Oct. 27, retired driver and NASCAR on NBC broadcaster Dale Jarrett publicly accused playoff driver Joey Logano of spinning intentionally to bring out a caution. In the final 50 laps of the Martinsville race, Logano cut a tire down because of damage sustained from an incident with fellow-playoff driver Denny Hamlin. The incident, itself, didn’t result in a caution, but Logano, then, spun with a flat tire. Had it not been for the caution, Logano would’ve had to pit under green and, likely, would’ve gone a lap down. Pitting under caution allowed him to remain on the lead lap.

