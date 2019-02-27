NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson accuses Hendrick Motorsports of cheating, takes it back

DOVER, DE – MAY 05: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 DC Solar Chevrolet, sits in his car during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA 400 at Dover International Speedway on May 5, 2018 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson has been the top Chevrolet driver two races into the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. He dominated Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, leading 142 laps before a pit-road speeding penalty took him out of contention for the win in the 325-lap race. He’s fourth in the championship points standings, highest of any Chevrolet driver. His teammate Kurt Busch also ran near the front for a significant portion of the Atlanta race before finishing third. As a result, Larson was asked by NBC Sports if his Chip Ganassi Racing team had dethroned Hendrick Motorsports as the best Chevrolet team in NASCAR.

Larson’s response included an accusation of cheating, directed at HMS.

“I feel like Hendrick plays games, in a way, with NASCAR. I feel like they always start the year off kind of bad to, like, show NASCAR that they’re being nice and cooperating and following the rules and stuff, and then, it gets a couple of months in, and they start cheating and finding some speed,” Larson said.

Tuesday night, after his statement went public, Larson issued an apology.

“I want to apologize to Mr. (Rick) Hendrick and Team Hendrick for the comments I made earlier today,” Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) tweeted. “I feel terrible about it. I meant it jokingly, but shouldn’t have implied they are anything but a strong competitor that gets better as the season goes on. I appreciate the engine support we get from them as they are major part of the reason we have been as strong as we are.”

Chip Ganassi Racing gets its engines from Hendrick Motorsports.

The highest finisher at Atlanta among Hendrick’s four drivers was Alex Bowman in 15th. Jimmie Johnson finished a team-high ninth in the season-opening Daytona 500 the previous weekend after Hendrick Motorsports swept the front row in Daytona 500 qualifying.

Chase Elliott was the only HMS driver to win in Cup Series competition last year, winning three times. The first of those wins came at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, the 22nd race of the 36-race season. That win also was only the second for Chevrolet in 2018, following Ty Dillon’s win in last year’s Daytona 500.

Meanwhile, Johnson hasn’t won a race in over a year-and-a-half. His last three wins came early in the 2017 season, the most recent coming at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. It was his third win in the first 13 races of that 36-race season. The only HMS win in the second half of the 2017 season was Kasey Kahne’s win of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the 20th race of 2017.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).