NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman to back at Dover for inspection failures

By AMANDA VINCENT

Despite claiming the pole on Friday, Kyle Larson will start the AAA Drive for Autism 400 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway in the back Sunday, because his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection three times. Alex Bowman will also suffer the same fate for his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet also failing pre-race inspection three times. Bowman qualified 15th.

In addition, car chiefs for each team, David Bryant (Larson) and Austin Konetski (Bowman) have been ejected from DIS as a result of the inspection issues. Both teams will be docked 30 minutes of practice time next weekend at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

Larson’s team was issued the same penalties for three pre-race inspection failures at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth in April.

Austin Dillon will start in the back at Dover after qualifying 27th, because of an issue with the splitter on his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

