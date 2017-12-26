NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson announces engagement

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson and longtime girlfriend Katelyn Sweet are engaged. Larson announced the news via Twitter on Dec. 22.

“I know I know. . . . It’s about time!! Can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together!! Off to New Zealand we go! Love you @Katelyn_Sweet,” Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) tweeted.

Larson and Sweet have one child together, a three-year-old son named Owen, and are expecting their second child in May 2018.

The couple spent the Christmas holiday in New Zealand, where Larson is racing a midget in several events.

The 2018 NASCAR season will be Larson’s fifth full-time season in the Cup Series. He’s coming off a 2017 season in which he won four races and made the playoffs after running second to eventual champion Martin Truex Jr. for most of the regular season. He finished the season eighth in the standings after a string of mechanically induced DNFs.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).