NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson confirms driver error in Indy crash

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN – JULY 02: Kyle Larson, driver of the #17 Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet, participates in pre-race activities prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 at Road America on July 02, 2022 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has confirmed that driver error was, indeed, to blame for an on-track incident between himself and Ty Dillon during the Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on July 31.

“Just made a big mistake,” Larson said of the incident during the Michigan International Speedway race weekend that culminated in the Aug. 7 FireKeepers Casino 400. “I got in there deep, and I got out of shape. I was hoping that by the time I got it under control, I could go straight before they turned into the corner. Once I realized that I was going to hit (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.), I tried to just do what I could to turn right and miss both of them. Obviously, that didn’t happen.

“Embarrassing. Feel really bad about wiping Ty out and just very thankful that him and I were both safe and didn’t get seriously injured. It was scary for both of us.”

Considering the high speed at which Larson entered the sharp turn one of the Indy course without appearing to attempt to slow down on lap 61, popular assumptions were that Larson lost his brakes or his throttle stuck. After the race, though, Hendrick Motorsports denied a mechanical failure.

HMS’ claim that there was no mechanical failure, paired with Larson declining interviews in the moments following the incident, led to speculation of the driver blacking out or suffering another medical issue behind the wheel.

Both Dillon and Larson were out of the race after the incident. Dillon was credited with a 34th-place finish. Larson wound up 35th, additional laps down after struggles that began before the incident.

