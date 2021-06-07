NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson dominates home track

By AMANDA VINCENT



Kyle Larson claimed his second-consecutive win and third, so far, of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season in his home state of California on Sunday with the checkered flag in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The win also was a fourth-straight for Hendrick Motorsports.

“It means a lot. Northern California will always be home to me, even if I live way out on the East Coast now,” Larson said. Thanks to all the fans for coming out. I know there’s a lot of sprint car fans in the stands and around this race track. I got to see a lot of my friends here today. I’ve got my family here. This is unbelievable. And to get back-to-back wins in the Cup Series is something I’ve always dreamed of doing and to get it done feels great. To win last week on Memorial Day weekend, four in-a-row now, if you count my dirt racing, too. And we’ve got a big week of racing coming up. I look forward to all that and just look forward to keeping the streak going.”



Larson held off HMS teammate and reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott on the last two restarts, the final of those restarts adding an overtime to the race that was scheduled for 90 laps.

“It was not easy. Any road course isn’t easy, just trying to keep it on track is tough, especially when you’ve got two of the best behind you on the last restart, Chase and Martin (Truex Jr.),” Larson said. “I felt like I did a good job at the one before and stretched it out a little bit and didn’t want to give him another try at it, but he kept the pressure on. Martin was stron, too, but what a car. This HendrickCars.com Chevy, thank you Mr. Hendrick. The is unbelievable. I thought I would be okay today, but I just didn’t know how I would race. I don’t think any of us really do with no practice. But our car was really good, there, and I can’t say enough about it.”



Elliott, winner of five of the last six road-corse races heading into Sunday’s race at Sonoma, finished second for a fourth-consecutive Hendrick one-two.



Two-time defending Sonoma race winner Martin Truex Jr. finished third after looking to be Larson’s toughest competition throughout most of the race.

“Our only hope was for it really to go green the rest of the race, there, in that third stage once we both pitted, and we were one-two. He (Larson) drove by me, and he was just super fast for 10 laps,” Truex said. “Our only chance was if the race would have gone green from there, and I still don’t even know. He was really fast for 15 laps; then obviously, once we started getting all those cautions, we were toast. Definitely not what we needed.”



Joey Logano finished fourth and Kyle Busch was fifth.

Larson dominated Sunday’s race, leading 57 laps of the event that was scheduled for 90 laps but extended to 92 laps by an overtime restart that followed the eighth caution of the race.



After taking his final lead from Logano on lap 76, Larson maintained his position for three additional restarts, the last two with Elliott alongside in the front row.



Larson started on the pole and won stages at lap 20 and lap 40, the first stage win coming after leading 18 of the first 20 laps.



The eventual race winner was shuffled back through the field because of pit strategy multiple times throughout the race, restarting 13th for the second stage and 21st for the third and final stage.



After the yellow flag waved four times, only once for an on-track incident, in the first 69 laps, four incidents littered the final 23 laps of the race.



Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Kurt Busch and Ross Chain finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Denny Hamlin was eighth, Alex Bowman ninth, and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-10.