NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson, fiance welcome second child

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson and fiance Katelyn Sweet welcomed their second child, a daughter named Audrey Layne Larson, Monday morning. Larson announced the birth via Twitter Monday.

“What an exciting night/morning! Baby came a few weeks early but glad I was able to be in town for it all. Katelyn did amazing and we are excited to welcome a baby girl, Audrey Layne Larson! Owen got to hang out with his new little sister this morning and loves her a bunch,” Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) tweeted, along with the baby and her big brother, Owen Larson.

Owen Larson, Kyle Larson and Sweet’s first child, was born in December 2014.

Prior to the baby’s arrival, Larson’s No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team had planned on having NASCAR Xfinity Series driver John Hunter Nemechek on-hand as a possible substitute for Kyle Larson for the May 12 Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. Larson revealed those plans during an interview on FOX Sports 1 during a rain delay late in the running of the AAA Drive for Autism 400 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

