NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson has children’s book

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson has partnered with Chris Workman and Apex Legends for the creation of a racing-themed children’s book entitled “Kyle Loves Racing.” The book will be, primarily, a picture book with text ideal for parents to read to children around the age of four. The book is slated for a Fall 2017 release.

“I was really excited a few months ago when the idea of doing a kids’ book came up, and I’m really looking forward to the finished product being released later this year,” Larson said. “My parents got me interested in racing when I was really young, and along the way, they taught me a lot of great lessons through racing that have helped me on and off the track. This book, hopefully, will be something that can help get kids excited about racing, too, and maybe even teach a few good lessons. I have quite a few young fans, so to be a part of a project that reaches out to those folks is pretty exciting for me.”

Workman, the author of the book, has written motorsports-themed children’s books before. Publisher, Apex Legends, is an established publisher of racing-themed children’s books. More information on the Larson’s book is available at http://www.apexlegends.com.

According to a press release about “Kyle Loves Racing,” the book will describe the path Larson took to reach NASCAR’s top level while teaching kids important life lessons like “never giving up and winning isn’t everything.”

“Kyle is the perfect guy to work with for a children’s book like this,” Workman said. “Not only is he quickly becoming one of the top drivers in NASCAR, he is also actively involved in dirt track competition and is all about helping to promote racing at all levels of the sport. He’s a dad himself, and he understands the impact a book like this can have on kids.”

Twenty races into the 2017 Cup Series, Larson is a serious champion contender. He’s second in points to leader Martin Truex Jr. and has two wins.

