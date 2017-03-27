NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson in wreck after Auto Club Speedway win

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a dominant performance that included 110 laps led and ended in victory lane for Kyle Larson in the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., his home state, Larson was involved in an accident Sunday in his rental Chevrolet Suburban leaving the race track Sunday.

“Got in a car accident leaving the track but thankfully our @TeamChevy Suburban kept up safe and nobody was hurt,” Larson ( @KyleLarsonRacin ) tweeted afterward.

Larson’s visit to his home state was productive prior to the fender bender. His win earlier in the day was his second-career Cup Series victory after three-straight second-place finishes and four runner-up showings in the last four races, dating back to the 2016 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Sunday’s win also capped off a weekend sweep at ACS, as Larson also won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the track on Saturday.

