NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson joins Hendrick Motorsports

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 12: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet, speaks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday that it has signed Kyle Larson to a multi-year deal to drive a No. 5 HMS Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, beginning in 2021.

“Hendrick Motorsports is a championship organization that has set a high bar for performance and for how its drivers represent the team and its partners,” Larson said. “My goal is to win races, be a great teammate, continue my personal efforts to grow, and hold myself to that high standard, personally and professionally. Making the absolute most of this platform and the opportunity in front of me is my focus. I know what’s expected of me and what I expect of myself, on and off the track. Mr. (Rick) Hendrick is one of the people who extended a hand to me over the past six months. Our initial conversations were not about racing. He cares about me as a person and wants to see me succeed beyond driving. I can’t put into words how grateful I am for the commitment, the faith and the confidence from him and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports.”

Larson will replace Alex Bowman, who will move from the No. 88 to the No. 48 to replace the retiring Jimmie Johnson. Hendrick is dropping the No. 88 in favor of the No. 5, a number with which the team has a long history, including a Cup Series championship with driver Terry Labonte in 1996. The No. 5 also was the number of Hendrick Motorsports’ first entry in the Cup Series in the 1980s.

Hendrick is dropping the No. 88 in favor of a return to a No. 5 team.

NASCAR recently announced Larson’s reinstatement, effective Jan. 1, 2021, from an indefinite suspension that began in April after Larson used a racial slur during a live, online broadcast of an iRacing event. Upon his suspension, Larson also was fired from Chip Ganassi Racing.

After running four Cup Series races for the now-defunct HScott Motorsports, Larson went full-time Cup racing in 2014 and remained with CGR until early this season. In 223-career starts, he has six Cup Series wins, 56 top-fives and 101-career top-10 finishes. Larson posted a season-high four wins in 2017, and in 2019, he finished a personal-best sixth in the Cup Series driver standings.

Larson also is a 12-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 108 races and has two wins in 13 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races.

“Kyle is, unquestionably, one of the most talented race car drivers in the world,” Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said. “He has championship-level ability and will be a significant addition to our on-track program. More importantly, I have full confidence that he understands our expectations and will be a tremendous ambassador for our team, our partners and NASCAR. Kyle and I have had many, many conversations leading up to today’s announcement. I’m confident about what’s in his heart and his desire to be a champion in all aspects of his life and career. Kyle has done important work over the past six months, and Hendrick Motorsports is going to support those continued efforts.”

