NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson leads Hendrick one-two at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 08: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 08, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Kyle Larson padded his NASCAR Cup Series 2021 season-leading wins tally and tied Denny Hamlin for the lead in the driver points lead Sunday at Watkins Glen (N.Y) by winning the Go Bowling at The Glen. The win was Larson’s fifth of the season, his second on a road course, and was the third-straight win at The Glen for Hendrick Motorsports and the fourth win for HMS in the five road-course races, so far, this season.

“It’s awesome,” Larson said. “I mean, it really just shows how good the organization is, all the people that they’ve assembled at their race shop, all the men and women. All four of us could not be getting these wins like we have been without them. Thanks to them, and thanks to everybody else I get to race for. Get to go to Iowa this week and chase another big win, so looking forward to that, and hopefully, can just keep racking these wins up.”



One of Larson’s HMS teammates, seven-time road-course winner and two-time defending Watkins Glen race winner Chase Elliott, fished second for a Hendrick one-two.



“I made too many mistakes to get the win, unfortunately, and made it too late in the race,” Elliott said “Super proud of our team. Been kind of an uphill battle all day, but everybody was just super prepared coming into the day, and our NAPA team just did a really good job of fighting it. If I hadn’t have let them down, there, I think we would have had a shot at it, but congrats to Kyle, Cliff (Daniels, Larson’s crew chief), all the guys on the 5. Happy for everybody at HMS. Hendrick Motorsports has been working extremely hard, and not only do the people deserve to win, but Mr. Hendrick deserves to win. Really happy for him, and I’ll try to clean some things up and make less mistakes next time. Maybe it’ll work out.”



Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing combined for the top-seven positions in the finishing order. JGR drivers Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five. Hendrick driver William Byron was sixth, and JGR’s Christopher Bell was seventh.



Elliott and Bell took the green flag in the back after an issue with their cars in pre-race inspection. But after the final cycle of green-flag pit stops completed on lap 65, Elliott was third to Larson and Truex. Elliott passed Truex for second with nine laps remaining.



“It was quite a battle,” Truex said. “James (Small, crew chief) did a great job with our Reser’s Fine Foods Camry to get track position to put us where we needed to be. We didn’t quite have the speed on the longer runs to take advantage of that track position. We tried hard and thanks to everybody for working hard. We’re a little behind those two (Larson and Elliott) right now on road courses; they’re really, really fast. I just had to burn my tires off to try to stay with them, and then, in 20 laps, they’re gone. Heck of a fight, but we’ll take a third, or a podium as they say in road-course racing, and go to work and try to get better.”

Truex pitted under green late in the opening 20-lap stage and stayed out during the caution that followed the stage to restart on the front row. He took the lead on the lap-23 restart and maintained his lead through a stage-two win on lap 40.



Truex continued to maintain the lead until making his final pit stop on lap 57. Larson pitted the same lap and got off pit road ahead of Truex after Truex already had led a race-high 34 laps.



The Team Penske trio of Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ruan Blaney started in the top-three positions with Keselowski on the pole. Keselowski led the first nine laps but struggled after spinning from the lead on lap 10. Logano inherited the lead from Keselowski’s struggles and won the first stage on lap 10.



A later spin by Keselowski collected Logano, and Blaney was the only Penske driver to finish the race in the top-20.



Other top-10 finishers included Kevin Harvick in eighth, Chase Briscoe in ninth and Tyler Reddick in 10th.