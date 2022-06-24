NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson loses crew chief for four races

DOVER, DELAWARE – APRIL 30: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Crew chief Cliff Daniels and part of reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson’s pit crew will begin four-race suspensions with Sunday’s running of the Ally 400 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. Daniels, Donnis Tasser and Brandon Johnson were issued suspensions after the right-front wheel came off Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet during the race at Sonoma Raceway on June 12.

Kevin Meendering will be the interim crew chief on the No. 5 team while Daniels serves his suspension. Meendering’s stint as Larson’s crew chief will continue through races at Road America in Wisconsin, Atlanta Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Meendering also has been tasked with leading a three-race Hendrick Motorsports effort in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season. That gig also will pair him with Larson for the Xfinity race at Road America on July 2.

Larson won last year’s Cup Series race at Nashville. He has one win, so far, in the first 16 races of 2022.

Meendering has 21 starts as a Cup Series crew chief, all coming in 2019 with seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson as driver and resulting in three top-five finishes. He also was an Xfinity Series crew chief for 98 races with Elliott Sadler as driver at JR Motorsports between 2016 and 2018, resulting in three wins.

Cody Ware and Rick Ware Racing also were penalized after the Sonoma race weekend. They were docked 20 driver and owner points for failing pre-race inspection four times at Sonoma. In addition to the points deduction, Ware was prohibited from qualifying at Sonoma and had to serve a pass-through penalty. RWR engineer Steve Gray also was ejected from the race.

