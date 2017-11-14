NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson makes Forbes list

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, was listed on Forbes’ 2017 “30 Under 30” sports list, featuring the top-30 sports personalities (athletes, executives and sports-related business founders) under the age of 30.

In it’s profile for Larson, Forbes listed three NASCAR Rookie of the Year awards in three-consecutive seasons in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (2014), Xfinity Series (2013) and K&N Pro Series (2012) and his marketing partnerships with Target, Chevrolet, Oakley, Credit One Bank, iRacing and AlpineStars.

Also mentioned was Larson’s 12 top-two finishes in the Cup Series in 2017 with one race remaining in the season. Those 12 top-two finishes included five wins. Larson was a favorite to contend for the 2017 Cup Series championship but was eliminated before the Round of Eight after an engine failure resulted in early retirement from the race at Kansas Speedway last month.

Other individuals on the list include boxer Canelo Alvarez, NBA player Anthony Davis, NFL Players Association Player Affairs Manager Dior Ginyard, NHL player Braden Holtby, tennis player Sloane Stephens and MLB counsel Alex Rosen, among others.

