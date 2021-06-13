NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson on All-Star pole

By AMANDA VINCENT

yes CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 30: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Metro Tech Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 30, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)



Kyle Larson, winner of the two most recent NASCAR Cup Series races, will start on the pole for the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway.



Kyle Busch will start alongside Larson on the front row.



Larson and Busch are among 17 drivers already entered in the All-Star Race, eligible by virtue of winning a Cup Series points paying race last season or to this point in 2021 and/or be a full-time Cup driver with a past series championship or All-Star Race win.



“I haven’t studied the format yet, but the plan is to get the best possible finish in each segment to give us the best possible starting spot when it matters,” Larson said. “It’s a short race, so you have to be aggressive, and you have to be really aggressive on each restart. Our mile-and-a-half program has been solid all year, so I’m really looking forward to this Sunday.”

The 100-lap exhibition event will be divided into six stages (four 15-lap stages, a 30-lap stage snd 10-lap final stage). The starting order for round two will be determined by a partial inversion of the round-one finishing order, with as few as eight cars but as many as 12 inverted. The number of cars inverted will be determined by a random draw.



The stage-two finishing order will be completely inverted to start stage three. Then, another drawing will determine the number of cars from the stage-three finishing order (between eight and 12) inverted for stage four.



The starting order for the fifth stage will be determined by the cumulative finishes of the previous four stages, and teams will line up in their fifth-stage finishing order for the final round.



Drivers not already in the All-Star Race will have opportunities to advance to the main event through the All-Star Open, also Sunday evening at Texas. Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher drew front-row starting spots for that 50-lap race. Stage winners from the open will advance to the All-Star Race. The Open will be divided into two 20-lap stages and a 10-lap final stage.



Stage winners from the Open will start the All-Star Race in the 18th through 20th positions. A 21st driver will start the All-Star Race by virtue of an online fan vote. That driver’s identity will be revealed after the Open. The top-five vote-getters were revealed, in alphabetical order, by NASCAR last week. They are Chase Briscoe, Matt DiBenedetto, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.



“I hope it’s a good race at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, with them hosting the All-Star Race event for the first time. I’ve come close to winning at Texas Motor Speedway a lot in my career, even finishing second behind my teammate Austin Dillon last July, so I’m excited at having another shot there,” Reddick said. “Getting into the All-Star Race, either by racing my way in or with the fan vote, is the first goal, and then, from there, I know my iCashautos / I Am Second team will do everything we can to win the million-dollar prize. It’s going to be tough, though, especially with the horsepower change. It’s already hard to pass in these Cup cars, and this creates another challenge for us. Everyone has learned how to work the air with this package, so you’re going to have to be really smart on how to get up front. It’s a little bit of an unknown going into the weekend with the change in horsepower, but I know my team and I will make the most of it and try to put on a good show for the fans.”