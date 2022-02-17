NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson on Daytona 500 pole

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 16: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet, and Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, pose in Ruoff Victory Lane after qualifying on the front row for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will start on the pole for the Daytona 500 on Sunday after posting a 49.680-second/181.159 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying Wednesday night at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The pole is the seventh for Hendrick Motor Speedway in the last eight installments of the Daytona 500.



“Yeah, it’s really neat. It makes me just, I mean anytime you are really proud of your team to get a pole here cause this is the littlest it has to do with us drivers, qualifying at superspeedways,” Larson said. “Just a huge thank you to the engine shop at Hendrick Motorsports. Everybody who’s had a part in touching these vehicles, whether it be on the computer, engineering, or just hands on. It’s really neat, just awesome the speed in our HendrickCars.com Chevy. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a really good weekend.”

Last year’s pole sitter, Alex Bowman, claimed the other front row starting spot for a Hendrick Motorsports sweep. Sunday’s official season opener will mark Bowman’s fifth-consecutive Daytona 500 front-row start.



Only the front row starting positions on the Daytona grid were set Wednesday, as the remainder of the starting grid will be set after the running of two Duel races Thursday night.



Although their exact starting positions are unknown, Jacques Villeneueve and Noah Gragson know they will be among the four drivers with open, or non-chartered, teams to race in the 2022 Daytona 500, as NASCAR will revert to Wednesday’s qualifying results for two of the final starting spots for Sunday’s race. Villeneueve and Gragson were the fastest two among six drivers with open teams.



“I was convinced we didn’t have the speed to get in on time, and I thought we would then have to fight it through the Duels,” Villeneueve said. “Somehow today the car was a lot easier to drive. It was easy to be smooth because we got in by not a lot. It was very, very close. It was all a matter of getting right up to speed coming out of turn two, going through the gears, getting away from the wall to not block the air, just getting these extra few revs and that made the difference.”

Meanwhile, HMS dominated Wednesday’s qualifying session. The four Hendrick drivers, led by William Byron, made up the top-four in round one. After being among the 10 drivers who advanced to round two, they all made the top-five, separated by only Aric Almirola, who was fourth-fastest in the second round.



Below, are the starting grids for Thursday’s two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races: