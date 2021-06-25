NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson on first pole of Pocono weekend.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 13: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and crew chief Cliff Daniels celebrate in victory lane after winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on June 13, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Kyle Larson, winner of the three most recent NASCAR Cup Series points-paying races, will start on the pole for the Pocono Organics CBD 325, the first race of a weekend doubleheader, Saturday at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.



“I’ve always enjoyed Pocono because of its uniqueness; every corner is different,” Larson said. “I don’t know what to expect with this doubleheader weekend. I’ve done Xfinity and Cup races on the same weekend before, so I don’t think it will be much different. Physically, I won’t prepare differently. We’ll do a lot of preparation looking at data in advance of the first one, then I’m sure there will be a lot of discussion in the debrief Saturday of what went right and what went wrong as we prepare for Sunday’s race.”

While the starting lineup for the second race of the weekend on Sunday will be determined by the results from Saturday’s race, Saturday’s starting grid was set by NASCAR’s formula that uses the series owner points standings and the finishing order and fastest laps from the previous race. That formula resulted in an all-Hendrick Motorsports front row for Saturday, with Larson joined in row one by William Byron.



Ford drivers Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano will line up in row two on Saturday, followed by Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain in row three.