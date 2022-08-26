NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson on pole after qualifying cancelled at Daytona

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday resulted in the cancellation of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying scheduled for Friday evening. As a result, the starting grid for Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 was set by an equation that includes car owner points and previous race finishing order and fastest laps for each driver. That formula put Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott on the front row, Larson as the pole sitter.

“It’ll be interesting. It’ll be a wild race – maybe not in the first two stages – but definitely in the last stage when drivers will be going for it,” Larson said. “In our case, there are four or five of us close to second place in points. The No. 5 team can’t forget about that. We need to go chase points to try and stay up front all race long to finish second in regular season points and get those 10 extra bonus points. Our goal will be to get to the finish and beat those guys behind us in points.”

Larson won the most recent race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 21. Elliott is the Cup Series points leader. He finished fourth at the Glen after leading the most laps in the race. Elliott clinched the 2022 Cup Series regular-season championship at Watkins Glen, one race ahead of the regular-season finale at Daytona.

Joey Logano and Daniel Suarez will start Saturday night’s race in row two.

Chris Buescher and Michael McDowell will start highest among drivers not already locked into the playoffs in the eighth and ninth positions. Both drivers are in positions of needing the Daytona win to make the playoffs. The only two drivers in position to possibly make the playoffs on points are Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. Truex will start 13th at Daytona and Blaney 16th.

“I think we need to go race and try to stay at the front and try to get stage points,” Truex said. “You know, like I said, best case scenario for us would be to go out and win because, you know, the owner’s championship points side of things. You know what? You have to fall back on that last spot. We won’t be in on owner’s points. So it’s not really what you hope to accomplish, right? So we’ll just say like I said, I mean, I think we had a really strong car here in February. Led a ton of laps won two stages. Then, we got kind of banged up and, then, finished kind of tore up, so you didn’t have the speed at the end of the race. But I had a really strong day going and Talladega went good as well. So I feel like our car is really fast here. And, hopefully, we can take advantage of that. Would be a fun way to win one here with everything on the line.”

