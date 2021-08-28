NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson on pole at Daytona

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 15: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR’s formula for setting race starting grids resulted in an all-Hendrick Motorsports front row and three HMS cars in the top-five for the start of Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, the final race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season. Kyle Larson will start on the front row with teammate William Byron alongside in second. Fellow-Hendrick driver and reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will start fifth.



In the second row, separating the HMS trio of drivers, will be Larson’s closest competitor for the regular-season championship, Denny Hamlin, and one of Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Kyle Busch.



“Denny runs well at Daytona, so I am glad we have a bit of a cushion in the points,” Larson said. “But that lead can be gone in an instant, so I hope to avoid all the craziness and have a good solid finish.”

Elliott will share row three on the Daytona starting grid with last weekend’s race winner, Ryan Blaney.

Below, is the full starting grid for the Coke Zero Sugar 400: