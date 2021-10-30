NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson on pole at Martinsville

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 24: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Coming off wins in the three most recent NASCAR Cup Series races and, overall, a series-leading nine wins in 2021, Kyle Larson starts on the pole at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Sunday for the Xfinity 500, the penultimate race of the season.



“Martinsville has been a really tough track for me in the past,” Larson said. “Earlier this year, we were really good there in Hendrick (Motorsports) equipment, and I was able to run top-five. That run helped my confidence a lot. I think if we can go there and have another good run and, heck, if we can get a win there, yes, I’ll be feeling great going to Phoenix.”

Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate and reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott also starts on the front row at Martinsville.



Elliott is the defending winner of the Xfinity 500.



The eight remaining playoff drivers heading into Sunday’s elimination race start in the top-eight positions at Martinsville, and the first three rows of the starting grid are occupied by pairs of teammates.



Five-time Martinsville winner Denny Hamlin lines up third Sunday, with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Martin Truex Jr., winner of three of the last four Martinsville races, alongside in row two.



The Team Penske duo of Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski start in row three. Third Penske driver Ryan Blaney starts seventh, sharing row four on the grid with Hamlin and Truex’s JGR teammate Kyle Busch.



Drivers already eliminated from the playoffs, Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch, round out the top-10 drivers on the Martinsville starting grid.



Below, is the full starting lineup for the Xfinity 500: