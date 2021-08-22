NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson on pole at Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 15: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR’s formula for setting race starting grids that considers car-owner points and previous race results and fastest laps resulted in an all-Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet front row for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. NASCAR Cup Series points leader and season wins leader Kyle Larson will be on the pole for Sunday’s green flag with teammate and reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott alongside in second.



“It’s a totally different package, areo, engine, all that, compared to when I used to win there, but Hendrick Motorsports has been strong there, and we have been good on all the bigger ovals this year,” Larson said. “The draft plays a big role there, so you have to be really patient when you are making moves. As long as we keep executing and being smart like we have been doing all year long, we should have ourselves in position to challenge for another win.”

Larson is a three-time winner at MIS.

Ford drivers Ryan Blaney and Matt DiBenedetto will line up in row two. Martin Truex Jr. will be the highest-starting Toyota driver in fifth.

Kevin Harvick, who swept the Michigan doubleheader in 2020 and won four of the last five races there, including the last three, will start eighth.



Below, is the complete starting grid for the FireKeepers Casino 400: