NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson on pole at Richmond

DOVER, DELAWARE – APRIL 30: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson posted a 23.042-second/117.177 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Saturday evening to claim the pole for Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400.

“Even though I got into (turn) one too hard and a little bit sideways, I am imagining that is where I made up my time,” Larson said. “Just getting in really deep and, I think, getting it under control before I got to the exit is probably where I made up the lap time. I don’t know, though; it could be three and four. Who knows? But I felt like I got in deep, too deep, for sure, but it worked out.”

Larson will share the front row with Ross Chastain.

Larson was fast throughout the qualifying session. His 22.863-second/118.095 mph lap as the top driver in group B in the first round was the only 118+ mph lap across both groups in the round.

Meanwhile, fellow front-row starter Chastain was slowest among the five drivers to advance to round two from group A in round one. Ryan Blaney was fastest among the group A drivers in the opening round with a 22.916-second/117.822 mph.

Blaney was the only driver in group A of round one with a lap under 23 seconds and over 117 mph in the round, and he was nearly a mile-per-hour faster than Denny Hamlin, the second-fastest driver in the same group in the opening round.

Hamlin wound up qualifying ahead of Blaney in the final round, claiming the third starting spot. Blaney wound up slowest among the 10 drivers in round two, qualifying 10th.

Group B, overall, was the faster of the two groups in round one. While Blaney was the only driver in group A to record a lap over 117 mph in the opening round, six drivers in group B surpassed the 117 mph mark, including Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., who failed to advance to the second round.

Wallace wound up with the 11th position on the starting grid.

Other drivers qualifying in the top-10 for the Federated Auto Parts 400 included Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman in fourth and fifth, Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. in sixth, Cole Custer seventh, Brad Keselowski eighth, Erik Jones ninth and Ryan Blaney in 10th.