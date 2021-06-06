NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson on pole at Sonoma

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 30: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Metro Tech Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 30, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



The NASCAR Cup Series missed its date with Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the absence, NASCAR’s premier series returns to the track for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 with California native Kyle Larson on the pole.

“Sonoma is a finesse track, but you still have to be aggressive,” Larson said. “I’ve had a lot of success there with three poles, but I seemed to struggle during the race, so I’m really looking forward to going there in Hendrick Motorsports equipment. Hendrick Motorsports’ road course program is really good, especially the 9 team. It seems like Chase Elliott has won every road course race the last four years.”



After notching Hendrick Motorsports’ milestone 269th win at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway a week earlier, Larson will lead an HMS one-two-three to the green flag in his home state Sunday. Reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will start second, next to Larson on the front row, and William Byron will start third.

“Sonoma has been a place that I haven’t done a very good job at in the past. It’s been a pretty big challenge for me,” Elliott said. “It’s been a couple years since we’ve been there, so it’s been a while. When we were there in 2019, I felt like we were doing a great job and in a good position before we had our mechanical issue, so I’m looking forward to getting back and having another shot at it.”



The top-five of Sunday’s starting grid will be comprised entirely of Hendrick and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, as points leader Denny Hamlin will start next to Byron in row two, and Hamlin’s JGR teammate Kyle Busch will start fifth.



All four Hendrick Motorsports drivers will start in the top-10 Sunday, with Alex Bowman in seventh.

Other top-10 starters include Austin Dillon in sixth, Kevin Harvick in eighth, Brad Keselowski in ninth and Tyler Reddick in 10th.