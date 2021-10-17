NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson on pole at Texas

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 10, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



After claiming his seventh win of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season a week earlier at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval, Kyle Larson will begin the playoffs round of eight Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway from the pole for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500.



“We’ve been good on the intermediate tracks this year and we have two to start this round. We weren’t as good as I would have liked at Texas, but we were able to get the victory in the All-Star Race,” Larson said. “And we led a lot of laps at Kansas, so we are looking forward to getting back there. We ran top-five at Martinsville, and that is a track where I don’t have much success but feel positive about it because of how we ran there in the spring.”

Larson will share the front row of the Texas starting grid with Denny Hamlin.



The eight playoff drivers will start in the first eight positions at Texas, with defending race winner and four-time Texas victor Kyle Busch in the third position and Ryan Blaney alongside in row two.



Reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott officially will start sixth, but will drop to the back for the start of Sunday’s race after two failures in pre-race inspection.



Below, is the complete starting grid for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500: