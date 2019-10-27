NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson racing with rib fracture

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson is racing with a lower rib fracture since his involvement in a multi-car crash at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 14, the driver revealed Saturday. Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway will be Larson’s second race since the injury, but he waited until this past week to have X-rays done to learn the extent of his injury.

“It still hurts,” Larson said. “I modified my seat quite a bit this week. I feel good in the car this week, because the G forces, you don’t really have any. My ribs feel fine in there. Maybe at Texas, they’ll feel a little worse. Just something I’m kind of going to have to deal with the rest of the season. Stinks but we’ll get through. We’ve worked on our insert and seat belts and just trying to make it a little more comfy for me.”

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series raced at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City the weekend following the Talladega race. At that point, Larson didn’t believe he had broken any ribs, despite the chest pain he was experiencing.

“Because everybody says there really is nothing you can do about ribs anyway,” Larson said at Kansas of his reasoning for not getting checked out soon after the injury. “It’s not broken. It definitely hurts to sneeze and cough, and when I’m in the seat, it’s tender. I’ve never broken a bone, but it’s definitely not broken.”

Although a win at Dover (Del.) International Speedway the weekend before the Talladega race secured his advancement to the third round, the round of eight, of the 2019 playoffs, to begin at Martinsville, Larson ran the entire Kansas race.

“I felt great to start the race,” Larson said after the Kansas race. “I could barely feel any tenderness, and as the race went on, it just got more tender and more tender, and it’s pretty painful right now. I’ve got a cough, but I’m afraid to cough. We’ll maybe get it checked out this week and see if there is anything wrong with me. And if there is, if there’s anything I can do to get better.”

