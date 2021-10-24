NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson starts on pole at Kansas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – OCTOBER 17: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on October 17, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



After securing his berth in the championship round of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a series-leading eighth win a week earlier at Texas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson starts on the pole Sunday at Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400.



“My mind is on Kansas. I want to go there and win,” Larson said. “I have led a lot of laps there and come close to a couple of different wins. I want to go there and lead a bunch of laps and try and get another win and, then, look forward to Martinsville. I don’t want to change up what we have been doing, still take it week by week and do a great job every weekend and carry some momentum into Phoenix. I think it would be bad if we went to Kansas and Martinsville and had a couple of DNFs because we are ‘relaxed.’ Hopefully, we can go through these next couple of weeks, have a few good runs and head into Phoenix with some good momentum.”

The eight playoff drivers start in the top-eight positions at Kansas with Ryan Blaney alongside Larson on the front row.



Blaney’s Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski starts third, sharing row two on the starting grid with most recent Kansas race winner Kyle Busch.



Two of the eight playoff drivers , Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano, are three-time Kansas winners. Hamlin, winner of two of the last four races there starts sixth Sunday, while Logano, the defending Hollywood Casino 400 winner, starts eighth.



Below, is the full starting grid for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway: