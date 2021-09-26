NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson starts on pole in Vegas

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 18: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Valvoline Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 18, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



After winning the previous weekend at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson will attempt to complete a 2021 NASCAR Cup Series sweep of Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday from the pole in the South Point 400.



“It’s nice going back to a track we’ve won at before,” Larson said. “We were really good at Vegas earlier this year, so definitely excited to go back and hoping we have similar speed. The temperature will be much warmer this weekend, so that changes things but our team has been really good at adapting to every situation this year. Hopefully, we can prepare well and have another good car and battle for the win.”

Larson will share row one of Sunday’s starting grid with Ryan Blaney. Each of the first two rows on the Vegas grid will include a Hendrick Motorsports driver, with Larson’s teammate William Byron in the third starting spot, sharing row two with Martin Truex Jr.



The 12 remaining playoff drivers after the Bristol elimination race will start in the top-12 positions on Sunday. Three-time Las Vegas winner Brad Keselowski will start eighth.



Below is the complete starting grid for the South Point 400.