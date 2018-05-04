NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson starts on pole at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson claimed his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole of 2018 on Friday at Dover (Del.) International Speedway with a 22.770-second/158.103 mph lap in the third of three rounds of qualifying. His pole-winning lap in the final round was the fastest lap, overall, and the only lap over 158 mph of the qualifying session. Sunday’s pole start for the AAA Drive for Autism 400 also will be the driver’s first-career pole at Dover.

“I felt like I nailed that lap pretty good,” Larson said. “Everything from coming to the green to (turns) one and two were really good. Three and four, I maybe left a little bit out there. I got in there a little hot and up the track. I planned on kind of moving up the race track each round.”

All three competing manufacturers claimed spots in the top-three of the starting grid. Starting alongside Chevrolet’s Larson on the front row will be Ford driver and 2014 champion Kevin Harvick.

“We’re feeling good about qualifying well,” Harvick said. “That’s not been something that we’ve done 100 percent great here. We’ve qualified okay. It definitely goes a long way in helping get your day started. This is definitely a race track that can take a while to work your way up the field, so you don’t want to dig yourself a hole early on. They made the car better all three rounds. We ran our fastest lap at the end.”

Toyota drivers claimed both second-row starting spots, with reigning Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and 1015 champ Kyle Busch qualifying third and fourth, respectively.

After Busch opened qualifying with the fastest lap in the opening round — a lap that clocked in at 22,913 seconds/157.116 mph, Larson led both the second and third rounds. His second-round lap of record clocked in at 22.867 seconds/157.432 mph.

“The first round caught me of guard,” Larson said. “I was really loose getting in, but they made great adjustments on the DC Solar Chevy throughout the next two rounds. The second round, we were probably a little too tight, but they kind of found the happy medium there for the final round.”

Larson was 12th on the speed chart in the opening round.

Larson was one of only two Chevrolet drivers to survive to the third round of qualifying, with Chase Elliott being the other. Elliott was second to Larson in round two, but in the final round, Elliott wound up sixth to start alongside fifth-place starter Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

While Elliott managed to get to the third round of qualifying, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, 11-time Dover winner and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson did not. Johnson did, though, get to round two to qualify 19th.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s AAA Drive for Autism 400:

Row 1 — Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chevrolet), Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford)

Row 2 — Martin Truex Jr. (No. 78 Toyota), Kyle Busch (No. 18 Toyota)

Row 3 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 17 Ford), Chase Elliott (No. 24 Chevrolet)

Row 4 — Daniel Suarez (No. 19 Toyota), Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Ford)

Row 5 — Kurt Busch (No. 41 Ford), Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Toyota)

Row 6 — Erik Jones (No. 20 Toyota), Clint Bowyer (No. 14 Ford)

Row 7 — Aric Almirola (No. 10 Ford), Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Ford)

Row 8 — Alex Bowman (No. 88 Chevrolet), Chris Buescher (No. 37 Chevrolet)

Row 9 — William Byron (No. 24 Chevrolet), Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford)

Row 10 — Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Chevrolet), Paul Menard (No. 21 Ford)

Row 11 — Ryan Newman (No. 31 Chevrolet), Trevor Bayne (No. 6 Ford)

Row 12 — Jamie McMurray (No. 1 Chevrolet), Matt DiBenedetto (No. 32 Ford)

Row 13 — Kasey Kahne (No. 95 Chevrolet), Darrell Wallace Jr. (No. 43 Ford)

Row 14 — Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), A.J. Allmendinger (No. 47 Chevrolet)

Row 15 — Michael McDowell (No. 34 Ford), Ty Dillon (No. 13 Chevrolet)

Row 16 — Ross Chastain (No. 15 Chevrolet), David Ragan (No. 38 Ford)

Row 17 — Landon Cassill (No. 00 Chevrolet), Reed Sorenson (No. 55 Chevrolet)

Row 18 — Gray Gaulding (No. 23 Toyota), Derrike Cope (No. 99 Chevrolet)

Row 19 — Cody Ware (No. 51 Chevrolet), Corey LaJoie (No. 72 Chevrolet)

