NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson sweeps Watkins Glen weekend

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson completed a Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International weekend sweep on Sunday when he took the checkered flag in the Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR Cup Series race, following up a win Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race there. Sunday’s win was the second of the 2022 Cup Series season for the reigning series champion and a second-straight Cup win at the Glen. Larson’s latest win also was a fourth-straight for Hendrick Motorsports at Watkins Glen.

“The restarts kept me in it and kept our team in it,” Larson said. “Proud of our guys. Good to get another win here at Watkins Glen and get some more bonus points going into the playoffs, which we haven’t had many of those this year. Hopefully, this will build on some momentum, and we can keep racking up some more points.”

A.J. Allmendinger finished second, Joey Logano was third, and Larson’s HMS teammate Chase Elliott finished fourth after leading a race-high 29 laps. Daniel Suarez rounded out the top-five.

“Just a huge congratulations to Kyle and everybody on the No. 5 team,” Elliott said. “Congratulations to everybody at Hendrick Motorsports for getting another win. Appreciate Kelley Blue Book for being on our car this weekend.”

By the end of stage one, Elliott clinched the 2022 Cup Series regular-season championship, coming into the race needing only four points to clinch the honor with one race remaining in the regular season.

The HMS duo of Elliott and Larson utilized a two-stop strategy for the 90-lap race. Elliott gave ip the lead for a final green-flag pit stop on lap 58. On lap 72, Elliott and Larson were back up to the top-two in the running order.

On the final restart on lap 86, Larson ran Elliott wide in turn one to take the lead, and Allmendinger followed Larson by Elliott to take second.

“Yeah, I knew that was kind of my only opportunity. I’m not proud of it,” Larson said. “But being in the inside lane or the right lane, being the leader, choosing the left lane, it definitely wins out. But when it gets too late in the race, it’s definitely risky. Like I said, I knew that was my only opportunity to get by him. I felt like our cars were pretty equal today. Had a lot of fun after the green flag cycle trying to chase him down. Kind of burnt my stuff up a little bit.”

Chase Briscoe won the first 20-lap stage. After an hour delay for lightning and nearly another hour delay for standing water, the race got underway under wet conditions with cars on rain tires.

Briscoe was among the first drivers to switch to dry-weather slick tires and took the lead after previous frontrunners Michael McDowell and Tyler Reddick made stops for slicks on laps 12 and 13. Reddick’s team originally planned to wait until inside the pot window to run the race on two stops but aborted that plan after losing significant time to drivers who had already made the switch to slicks.

McDowell took the lead from pole sitter Elliott on lap four. Elliott and Larson, meanwhile, stuck to the plan of waiting until the pit window opened on the two-stop strategy to switch to their first set of dry-weather tires.

Logano won the second stage that ended at the conclusion of lap 40. Todd Gilliland and Logano restarted on the front row on lap 24 after staying out during the caution that followed stage one. But Gilliland fell off the pace from the lead with a broken axle on lap 28, turning the position over to Logano.

Logano, then, held off Kyle Busch for the stage win. Both drivers pitted after the stage, cycling McDowell and Elliott to the front. Busch had to return to pit road to serve a pit penalty.

The yellow flag waved three times for on-track incidents, all in the 50-lap final stage. Kimi Raikkonen hit a tire barrier on lap 45, and Joey Hand suffers the same fate on lap 79. The final caution on lap 84 was the result of Loris Hezemans getting stuck in a gravel trap.

Finishing sixth through 10th were McDowell, Reddick, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher and Erik Jones.