NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson takes All-Star win

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 13: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and crew chief Cliff Daniels celebrate in victory lane after winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on June 13, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Kyle Larson, fresh off two-straight NASCAR Cup Series points-paying race wins, claimed a second NASCAR All-Star Race win Sunday night, following his 2019 event win at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a win in the first installment of the exhibition race at Texas Motor Speedway. The win garnered NASCAR’s hottest driver right now $1 million.

“Honestly, I can’t believe it,” Larson said. “That second run, there, we were really bad, and I was like, ‘Man, we’re in trouble’. I went backwards that round, so I was like, ‘We’ve got an uphill battle.’ I did not imagine seeing myself winning this race today. Cliff (Daniels, crew chief) and everybody works so hard on this thing and made some good adjustments throughout the first, second and third rounds and got us in position.”



Brad Keselowski finished second, leading three-car Team Penske to three top-five finishes, with teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney in fourth and fifth, respectively.

“It feels like running second to the Hendrick cars right now is an accomplishment,” Keselowski said. “They are just stupid fast. I had him (Larson) off turn four, but they just have so much speed. He just motored right back by me, like damn! It feels like a first-in-class day with the Discount Tires Ford. The team did a great job of executing and getting us in position; we just didn’t have enough speed to make the most of it. It was good execution day, though, and I am proud of that.”



The other top-five finisher was one of Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammates, reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. Elliott’s No. 9 team was the fastest on pit road. It’s stage-five, green-flag pit stop earned a $100,000 bonus.



Hendrick Motorsports, winner of the last four points races, was the class of the field throughout the six-stage, 100-lap race. All four HMS drivers, also including William Byron and Alex Bowman, were stage winners.



After four 15-lap stages, drivers’ cumulative finishes from those stages set the starting order for a fifth, 30-lap stage with three of the Hendrick drivers — Byron, Larson and Elliott — starting in the top-three.

Green-flag pit stops were mandatory by the 20th lap of the stage, and Keselowski’s team waited until nearly the last moment to make that stop. Luck was on Keselowski’s side when a caution came out for a Ross Chastain spin as Keselowski was leaving the pits. As a result, Keselowski restarted as the race leader.



Elliott took the lead with 10 laps remaining in the stage for a stage-five win and to restart as the leader for a final 10-lap sprint to the checkered flag.



Keselowski took one final lead on lap 92 before Larson took his race-winning lead a lap later.



Finishing sixth through 10th were Bowman, Byron, Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch.



Larson also won the first stage of the race. He started on the pole but lost the lead to Kyle Busch just before a Christopher Bell spin brought out the first of only two cautions for on-track incidents on lap one. Larson retook the lead on lap seven.



A blind draw led to an inversion of the top-12 between the first and second stages, moving Larson to 12th and Blaney to the lead to start stage two. After trading the lead back-and-forth with Keselowski early in the stage, Blaney took sole possession of the position for the stage-two win.



The entire 21-car field was inverted ahead of the third 15-lap stage moved Blaney to the back and Aric Almirola to the lead. Matt DiBenedetto took the top spot when the race restarted, but Bowman took the lead on lap 37 and pulled away to the stage-three win.



Another inversion, the last one of the race, came when another blind draw resulted in an inversion of the top-nine cars between stages three and four. After finishing stage three in the ninth position, Byron was up front to start stage four.



Byron led the entire fourth stage with Larson in second for most of the fourth 15-lap stint.



Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Almirola and Matt DiBenedetto advanced from the All-Star Open to the final four (18th-21st) positions on the All-Star Race starting grid. Chastain, Reddick snd Almirola were stage winners in the Open, while DiBenedetto advanced by virtue of collecting the most online fan votes among the other drivers that contested the Open.

“That is really cool. It means a lot to get the votes from the fans,” DiBenedetto said. “I can’t tell you how much I appreciate that and the opportunity to get into the All-Star race.”



Reddick led most of the first 20-lap stage that was run mostly under the yellow flag because of three cautions during the stage. But Chastain, who started in the back without his regular crew chief because of an issue with the aero duct openings on his car, took the lead from Reddick on a lap-19 restart to advance from Open stage one to the All-Star Race.

After leading most of the first stage, Reddick led the entire second 20-lap stage, holding off Almirola in the closing laps for the stage-two win and a spot in the All-Star Race. Unlike the first 20 laps of the Open, the second stage ran caution-free.



“It’s kind of disappointing to give it up, there, to Ross at the end of the first segment. I was really hoping to just get this iCashautos Chevrolet into the All-Star Race,” Reddick said. “It looked like he was there, but I was too loose to really pull up there and block, so I just played the safe bet and let him go by. Thankfully, we executed in the second segment and got in the race.”

Almirola, then, held off DiBenedetto throughout the 10-lap final stage of the Open to advance.