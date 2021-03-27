NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson to back for Bristol dirt race

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 NationsGuard Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to he NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on February 28, 2021 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The engine was changed in Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Friday. As a result, Larson will start in the back for his heat race Saturday that will set the starting grid of the Food City Dirt Race NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. He’ll also start in the back for the main event on Sunday, despite his finish and points earned in his heat race.

Larson was slated to start second of 10 drivers in the first of four 15-lap heat races Saturday. The starting grids for heat races were determined by a blind draw. The first heat race is expected to take the green flag at approximately 6 p.m. ET, following heat races for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The Food City Dirt Race is scheduled to take the green flag at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The starting grid will be set by points earned in the heat races. Top-10 finishes will garner points — 10 for a win, and a single point for a 10th-place finish. Passing points also will be used, figured by subtracting a driver’s finishing position from his starting position. Drivers who finish worse than they start will not earn passing points.

Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race will be the first Cup Series race on dirt since 1970, but it is the seventh race of the 2021 Cup season. Larson already is a winner this year; he claimed his seventh-career series win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

