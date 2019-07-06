NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson, William Byron among drivers dropping to back at Daytona

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 18: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Advent Health Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 18, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

At least five drivers/cars will drop to the back for the start of Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Saturday night, including the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet of Kyle Larson and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of William Byron.

Byron will drop to the back after going to a backup car as a result of damage from contact with Brad Keselowski during the last of two practice sessions Thursday. Larson will fall to the back after his team replaced a fuel probe. Byron and Larson’s official starting positions are 12th and 13th after inclement weather resulted in the cancellation of qualifying Friday.

Justin Haley, Joey Gase and Brendan Gaughan (No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet) also will fall to the back for the green flag because of unapproved adjustements to their cars. All three of those drivers’ official starting positions are outside the top-30. None of the three compete full-time in the Cup Series.

