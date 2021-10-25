NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson wins again

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 24: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



On the 17th anniversary of the Hendrick Motorsports plane crash that claimed the lives of team owner Rick Hendrick’s son Ricky Hendrick and other family members and employees, Kyle Larson’s instructions from his boss included leading lap five. Larson mot only completed that task on Sunday at Kansas Speedway, he led a race-high 130 laps of the 267-lap Hollywood Casino 400 on his way to the win from behind the wheel if the No. 5, the number the younger Hendrick piloted in the NASCAR Xfinity (then-Nationwide) Series.

“Yes, I want to dedicate this win to Rick and Linda,” Larson said. “I didn’t ever get to meet Ricky or the other men and women who lost their lives that day, but I felt the importance of this race, no doubt. It’s crazy how it kind of all worked out there for me to win. I know they were all looking down and helping me out there with all the restarts and stuff after getting into the wall. Again, thank you to Rick Hendrick. I know this means a lot to you and I’m glad I could get it done. It’s cool to get another win and I don’t really know how that happened, but our HendrickCars.com Chevy was really fast. I thought we were like a third-place car, really. William (Byron) was really good. I hate to see that unfortunate luck, there, again for that team. They’ve been really, really strong. I’m glad we could capitalize and get another win. I hope we can go to Martinsville and get a clock.”



Larson’s win at Kansas on Sunday was his third-straight and his NASCAR Cup Series-leading ninth win, overall, of the 2021 season.



Chase Elliott pitched in a second-place finish for a Hendrick one-two. After losing the lead to Larson on the final restart of the race on lap 229, Elliott mounted a charge for the win that included contact with the wall in the final five laps.

“Really proud of the effort. Our entire NAPA Chevrolet team did a great job today, and I felt like we had something for Kyle, there,” Elliott said. “Just got the wall there off of (turn) two. It’s so hard to get up to him when you are running the fence like that. It’s just tough because every few feet you get closer, the harder it gets. It was a lot of fun. I’m really proud of the way we ran today. I feel like it was a really nice step in the right direction.”



Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch, two drivers already eliminated from the playoffs, finished third and fourth. Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five.



The HMS trio of Larson, Elliott and William Byron combined to dominate the race, often running first through third in the 160 laps that made up the first two stages.



Larson, after starting on the pole, led most of the opening stage en route to the stage-one win on lap 80. Byron and Elliott also led the first stage that included a brief red flag for rain and lightning after the completion of 12 laps.



Wind was another weather factor on Sunday. During the red flag, Byron’s crew chief Rudy Fugle made a visit to the infield care center after getting hit in the head by debris. He was able to return to his position when the race resumed.



The first stage also included tire problems for four playoff drivers. Kyle Busch hit the wall with a flat right-front, bringing out caution on lap 23. Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. made unscheduled green-flag pit stops for flat right-rear tires before the end of the stage.



Busch hit the wall, again, with another flat tire on lap 133. He wound up with a 28th-place finish. Blaney finished 37th after a crash from contact with Austin Dillon on lap 224.

“Yeah, we got run into from two lanes below me,” Blaney said. “I have no idea. Obviously, it hurts. Finishing 37th is not prime. We didn’t have a great day but we did a good job of fighting back and getting back into the top-10, but then, just got wiped out when we had plenty of room. That sucks. It is very unfortunate.”



Keselowski finished 17th.



Byron was the winner of the second 80-lap stage after, like in the first stage, he, Larson and Elliott each led laps. Byron was the leader after a cycle of green-flag pit stops began near the halfway point of the stage and finally completed with a Joey Logano stop on lap 145.



Byron was the first off pit road for the lead during a lap-218 caution for a Ryan Newman spin, but an extra pit stop during that caution for a loose lug nut took him out of contention for the win.



Byron finished sixth, Truex was seventh, Christopher Bell was eighth, Logano ninth and Dillon 10th.