NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson wins again

LEBANON, TENNESSEE – JUNE 20: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Valvoline Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 20, 2021 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Kyle Larson claimed his third-straight NASCAR Cup Series win and the fifth-straight for Hendrick Motorsports (fourth and sixth-straight if the All-Star Race exhibition is included) Sunday in the inaugural Ally 400 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

“It was a great day. We never really had to run behind people, so I don’t know,” Larson said.” If one of my teammates got out front again, it probably would have been hard to pass them. This Valvoline Chevrolet was really good. It cut the middle of the corner really well, and our pit crew did an awesome job, again. That number one pit stall helps a bunch, too. This crowd is awesome.”



Sunday’s win was Larson’s series-leading fourth through the first 17 races of the season. It was the eighth win of the year, so far, for HMS.



The eventual race winner and several other frontrunners, for that matter, ran the final stretch of the race in fuel conservation mode after making their final stops during a lap-218 caution for a Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. spin. Even though the math showed them outside the fuel window to go the remaining distance, they stayed out during one last chance to pit under caution when the yellow flag waved for the 11th and final time for Chase Briscoe on lap 227.



Some ran out of fuel in the closing laps as others pitted late for a splash of gas. Larson stayed out and managed to stay in front of a closing Ross Chastain, who pitted during the last caution.



Chastain finished second, and William Byron was third. Pole sitter Aric Almirola finished fourth as his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick was credited with fifth after running out of fuel.



Larson’s dominance Sunday included 264 of 300 laps led and a stage-two win at lap 185. But he didn’t win the opening stage that concluded on lap 90. Instead, that honor went to Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott.

Larson led 66 laps of the opening 90-lap stage after taking his initial lead from Kyle Busch on a lap-six restart. Larson gave up the lead to pit during a caution for a Justin Haley/Chris Buescher incident on lap 78.

“My feeling are hurt right now more than anything,” Buescher said. “The FIfth Third Bank Mustang was pretty good. We were wrapping the bottom and able to do so pretty well. We were just getting going there, but right before I left pit road, it looks like probably a piece of debris from the 77 (Haley) cut our tire down on the way into the corner. It’s definitely unfortunate. It’s one of those luck things. It’s not like we did something wrong to cause our own DNF. That’s a bummer. I’m proud of these guys. This was a good weekend. We were strong. We had a good qualifying and practice was good. The race was gonna be a really good one, as well, so that one is gonna hurt as we look at the next handful of races heading to the playoffs, as well, so we’ll go out there and go win a race.”



Elliott was among the drivers who stayed out to restart with a lead that led to the stage win.



Larson, having recently pitted, stayed out after the opening stage and retook the lead for the stage-two restart.



Like in the first stage, Larson lost the lead on pit road late in stage two. When the yellow flag waved for Cole Custer on lap 173, Larson was third off pit road after taking four tires. Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick beat him off pit road with two-tire stops, but on lap 182, a lap after the restart, Larson retook the lead. He went on to win the second stage at lap 185.



After running second to Larson for much of the first two stages, Busch dropped outside the top-20, without his crew knowing why, just past lap 200 of the 300-lap race.



Finishing sixth through 10th were Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Daniel Suarez, Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell and Joey Logano.