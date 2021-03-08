NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 07, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson claimed his seventh-career NASCAR Cup Series win, but his first on a 1.5-mile track, Sunday in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was crew chief Cliff Daniels first Cup Series win and the second in-a-row for Hendrick Motorsports, following William Byron’s win the previous weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Brad Keselowski finished second, and Kyle Busch was third. Their teammates rounded out the top-five, with Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin in fourth and Keselowski’s Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney in fifth.

“He (Larson) was really fast. He was smart,” Keselowski said. “He had a lot of speed in all the lanes, which was really impressive. Usually, you’ve got to make a compromise, but they were really good. If Kyle Larson wasn’t here, we’d have had a dominant day, but they were really strong. He’s got some really good equipment now, and he’s gonna keep showing it, I’m sure.”

Larson led a race-high 103 laps of the 267-lap race, including a stage-two win on lap 160.

“It was such an awesome race car. Cliff and everybody did a great job preparing this piece,” Larson said. “It was so much fun to drive. I could go wherever I wanted to. I knew we had a really good car once we would kind of get single-filed out, but just drafting early in the run was tough. But thank you so much Mr. Hendrick, Jeff Gordon, and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports for the amazing opportunity I’ve been gifted. Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet, everybody at the engine shop, thank you so much for all the hard work This is definitely special.”

Keselowski won the opening 80-lap stage.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron, Chase Elliott and Larson ran 1-2-3 prior to a lap-25 competition caution. Larson was first off pit road to restart with the lead, but Hamlin and Keselowski took the top-two positions on the restart.

Larson retook the lead on lap 44. After opting to stay out during a lap-46 debris caution, he lost the lead to Joey Logano, who also was on older tires, on lap 53. Keselowski and Elliott, who both pitted during the debris caution, battled back-and-forth for the lead in the final 20 laps of the stage before Keselowski took a stage winning lead with two laps remaining in the stage.

Hamlin got off pit road first during the caution after stage one to restart for stage two in the lead. On lap 107, though, Larson retook the lead.

After a green-flag cycle of pit stops started on lap 123, Larson cycled back to the lead on lap 147 and remained up front until the end of stage two.

Hamlin took the lead just before the yellow flag waved for a spinning Elliott with 98 laps remaining. Then, when the yellow flag waved again, for the sixth and final time 10 laps later, Larson pitted, while Hamlin and his JGR teammate Martin Truex Jr. were among the drivers who stayed out. Hamlin and Truex both led laps before Larson retook his position up front with 61 laps remaining.

After a second and final cycle of green-flag pit stops inside the final 50 laps of the race, Larson was back up front with 30 laps remaining, and Keselowski was second.

JGR teammates Truex and Christopher Bell finished sixth and seventh, Byron was eighth, Logano ninth, and Erik Jones finished 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Pennzoil 400:

