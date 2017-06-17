NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson wins pole at Michigan

By AMANDA VINCENT

After turning in the fastest lap during the lone Monster Energy at NASCAR Cup Series practice on Friday, Kyle Larson followed-up with the pole for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, site of his first-career Cup Series win last August. His pole-winning lap in the third and final round of qualifying clocked in a 35.616 seconds/202.156 mph.

“We made some good adjustments, there, for that final round,” Larson said. “I was pretty good in the first round and a little bit tight in the second round. They went a step further on freeing it up for the final round and the Cars 3 Chevy drove good. I could tell by the rpm and the engine it was going to be a pretty good lap, so I was happy about that to get the pole after winning here last year. So, hopefully, we can keep it going.”

All three manufacturers were represented in the top-three of the third round of qualifying, with Martin Truex Jr.’s Toyota claiming the second spot on the front row, alongside Larson’s Chevrolet. Ford driver Clint Bowyer qualified third.

“I think we ended third in practice,” Bowyer said. “Real proud of the guys. They did a great job. We had a little bit of a hiccup on the first lap and made some adjustments and got the most out of the second and third sessions. Real proud of everyone on the Stewart-Haas Fords. I think they’re all strong.”

Bowyer’s SHR teammate, Kevin Harvick, was fastest in both of the first two rounds of qualifying. He turned a 35.756-second/201.365 mph lap in the opening round before speeding up his pace with a 35.667-second/201.867 mph lap in round two. By round three, though, Harvick wound up outside the top-10, qualifying 11th.

Toyota took three of the top-five spots on the starting grid, with Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin qualifying fourth and fifth.

Only 37 cars, three shy of a full field, entered. Landon Cassill was the only driver who failed to get on track during qualifying after wrecking late in practice, and as a result, will start 36th. Ty Dillon will start last after his qualifying lap was disallowed because of an unapproved body modification.

Here’s a look at the complete starting grid for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

Row 1 — Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chevrolet), Martin Truex Jr. (No. 78 Toyota)

Row 2 — Clint Bowyer (No. 14 Ford), Kyle Busch (No. 18 Toyota)

Row 3 — Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Toyota), Ryan Blaney (No. 21 Ford)

Row 4 — Joey Longano (No. 22 Ford), Jamie McMurray (No. 1 Chevrolet)

Row 5 — Matt Kenseth (No. 20 Toyota), Chase Elliott (No. 24 Chevrolet)

Row 6 — Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford), Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Ford)

Row 7 — Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Chevrolet), Erik Jones (No. 77 Toyota)

Row 8 — Kurt Busch (No. 41 Ford), Kasey Kahne (No. 5 Chevrolet)

Row 9 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (No. 88 Chevrolet), Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet)

Row 10 — Ryan Newman (No. 31 Chevrolet), Daniel Suarez (No. 19 Toyota)

Row 11 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 17 Ford), Michael McDowell (No. 95 Chevrolet)

Row 12 — Danica Patrick (No. 10 Ford), Chris Buescher (No. 37 Chevrolet)

Row 13 — A.J. Allmendinger (No. 47 Chevrolet), Darrell Wallace Jr. (No. 43 Ford)

Row 14 — Trevor Bayne (No. 6 Ford), Matt DiBenedetto (No. 32 Ford)

Row 15 — David Ragan (No. 38 Ford), Paul Menard (No. 27 Chevrolet)

Row 16 — Ryan Sieg (No. 23 Toyota), Corey LaJoie 9No. 83 Toyota)

Row 17 — Cole Whitt (No. 72 Chevrolet), Reed Sorenson (No. 15 Chevrolet)

Row 18 — Jeffrey Earnhardt (No. 33 Chevrolet), Landon Cassill (No. 34 Ford)

Row 19 — Ty Dillon (No. 13 Chevrolet)

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like AutoRacingDaily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)